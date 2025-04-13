IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Opt To Bowl Against Mumbai Indians; Faf du Plessis Misses Out Due To Injury

IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and decided to bowl against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 29th match of the Indian Premier League ( IPL ) 2025 on Sunday, April 13th, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

DC captain Axar Patel confirmed that batter Faf du Plessis will miss the game against MI due to injury. Faf has played three matches in the ongoing 2025 edition of the tournament and scored 81 runs at a strike rate of 155.77 and has an average of 27.00.

Faf's Numbers In IPL

The former Proteas batter has appeared in 148 IPL matches, scoring 4652 runs at a strike rate of 136.66 and has an average of 35.78. Even though he has 35 half-centuries in the cash-rich tournament, but the 40-year-old is yet to hammer his maiden ton in IPL.

DC Hold Top Spot In IPL 2025 Standings

The Delhi-based franchise hold the top spot in the IPL 2025 standings with eight points and have a net run rate of +1.278. Axar Patel-led side are the only unbeaten franchise in the 18th season of the IPL. Meanwhile, MI stand in the ninth place on the IPL 2025 table with just two points and have a net run rate of -0.010. MI have won just one fixture in their previous five fixtures.

While speaking at the toss, DC captain Axar Patel hoped for a ‘great’ support from the home crowd. He added that they have kept the same playing eleven from the last match. Axar further added that Faf's replacement will decide on the Impact Player.

“We are chasing well, don't know how the wicket will play, so we'll be chasing. We can't look too much into past numbers, I know it's a new team and want to base my decision on that. The ground in Vizag was small too, but we need to be brave. We have home crowd and will get great support. Faf is injured, it's the same XI but we'll wait and decide on the Impact Player,” Axar said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.