Josh Hazlewood Speaks Out Against The Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch, Calls Out RCB Batters To Bat The Whole 20 Overs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru succumbed to what was the third consecutive defeat at home as they lost to Punjab Kings in a rain curtailed match. RCB batted first and could only manage 95 as a first innings score. As Punjab batted second they were able to chase down the target and get a win by 5 wickets. Josh Hazlewood tried his best with the ball but could not guarantee the win for the Bengaluru based franchise. Following the third home defeat for RCB, Josh Hazlewood in the post match press conference talked about the pitch and the role of the batters.

Josh Hazlewood On The Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch

Josh Hazlewood in the post match press conference opened up on the conditions of the Chinnaswamy Stadium and how the pitch plays out. He revealed during the post match press conference that the pitch is no longer a typical Chinnaswamy pitch and has become more consistent in recent years.

"Yeah, I think it's not a typical Chinnaswamy wicket. Obviously the bounce has always been there, but it's in past years, it's probably been more consistent," said Josh Hazlewood in the post match press conference.

He followed it up with some insight as he stated that RCB have been slow on the learnings but stated that the team will work upon implementing their learnings from the three home defeats.

“Yeah, it's obviously three (defeats) in a row now at home. It's just we've probably been a bit slow on the learnings from the first two games and didn't put that into practice as well as we could have, probably in those first probably six to eight overs, obviously, with the score the way it was. But we'll dive into this game and, you know, probably more so when we get back to Bangalore and really go through in detail and with a fine tooth comb and come up with a few ideas of where we can learn and improve. I think the bowling definitely improved from the last two outings. So sort of we're slowly getting there, but probably not quick enough,” Josh Hazlewood further added to his statements.

Josh Hazlewood On Role Of Batters For RCB

Josh Hazlewood while speaking in the press conference emphasized on the role of the batters during the matches for RCB. He stated that the RCB batters up until 5-6th number should bat the entire 20 overs and build big partnerships.

"So if we can have our top five, top six doing the batting for the 20 overs, I think that'll go a long way to helping us win," Josh Hazlewood explained during the press conference following RCB's defeat to PBKS.