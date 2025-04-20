IPL 2025 - Sanjay Manjrekar Credits Rajasthan Royals For Trusting 'Wonder Boy' Vaibhav Suryavanshi: 'He Impressed Everyone'

IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals (RR) conceded a disappointing two-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 36th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, on Sunday, April 20th.

LSG pacer Avesh Khan was named the 'Player of the Match' after his stunning performance in the final over in the second inning. The Indian pacer picked up three wickets in his four-over spell and gifted 37 runs at an economy rate of 9.20.

However, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi's performance in the game was the main talking point of the day. The youngster hammered a six in his first IPL ball during the run chase. He played a 34-run knock from 20 balls at a strike rate of 170.00. Vaibhav hammered two fours and three sixes during his time on the crease. In the ninth over, the 14-year-old's time came to an end when LSG wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant showed his class and stumped the youngster.

'Vaibhav Suryavanshi Impressed Everyone': Sanjay Manjrekar

While speaking on JioHotstar, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar called it an ‘unbelievable’ inning from Vaibhav, saying that he has impressed everyone.

“Just imagine—parents in their late 30s or early 40s watching this. It was unbelievable. His first two sixes came off good deliveries, and then he showed great maturity against the spinners. He impressed everyone. When he got out, it looked like he might cry—and at his age, that would’ve been completely natural,” Manjrekar said on JioHotstar.

He also gave all the credit to the Rajasthan-based franchise for trusting the youngster and giving him the best possible platform.

"Full credit to Rajasthan Royals for trusting him, giving him the best possible platform at the top of the order, even with another left-hander alongside. They've truly unveiled a new wonder boy," he added.

RR Hold Ninth Place On IPL 2025 Standings