IPL 2025: Sanju Samson Prioritizes Team Dynamics, Embraces Lower-Order Role To Accommodate Vaibhav Suryavanshi Against PBKS

IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals' skipper Sanju Samson has showcased his selfless nature as he comes down the order to accommodate Vaibhav Suryavanshi in their match against the Punjab Kings. As the Indian Premier League action returns to Jaipur, Rajasthan, Samson took the captaincy reins from Riyan Parag, who had been leading the side until the tournament's suspension. But the skipper made a bold call to come down the order on his first appearance after the injury.

Sanju Samson Moves Down the Order to Accommodate Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Sanju Samson has been the de facto choice as the opener for the Rajasthan Royals. After he suffered an injury against the Delhi Capitals, the RR skipper was kept out of action. 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi took his spot in the game and made a notable impact. Even though Samson has returned to action for the Rajasthan Royals, he has prioritised the team dynamics and kept Suryavanshi as the opener. The wicketkeeper-batter has come down in the order. Sanju revealed during the toss that he would be taking Nitish Rana's spot in the match-up.

"I would like to respect where he (Vaibhav Suryavanshi) is batting. He has played well for us. I will come down the order," Sanju Samson said at the toss, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Suryavanshi Has Been An Impactful Cricketer For RR

Vaibhav Suryavanshi pulled off a strong start after emerging in the front. The 14-year-old scored a century in one of the matches and established his legacy in the game. He became the youngest-ever IPL centurion and received praise from the veterans and analysts.