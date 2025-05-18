Republic World
  • IPL 2025: Sanju Samson Returns As Skipper For RR While PBKS Wins Toss, Opt To Bat First As Multiple Changes Named

Updated May 18th 2025, 15:31 IST

The action returns to Jaipur as the Punjab kings have opted to bat first after winning the toss over Rajasthan Royals. This is the first time that action would take place in the revised schedule of IPL.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson
Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson | Image: X/@IPL

This is the first time that action would take place after the RC vs KKR clash was abandoned due to rain.

Punjab Kings Opt To Bat First, Multiple Changes Named

As action is all set to happen at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, the Punjab Kings have opted to bat first as Shreyas Iyer believes the wicket looks good. The skipper added that they would opt to make use of their batting firepower to it's full potential.

Iyer intends to make full use of their sources after some overseas players opted out to feature in the Indian Premier League due to cross-border tensions and other cricket commitments. He also applauded the Indian Armed Forces for keeping them safe.

“We are going to bat first. The wicket looks fantastic, know how it plays here. The powerhouse has been our batting, so got to make the best use of it. Everyone is in high spirits. The mindset has been strong. Trying to make the best use of the sources. Kudos to the Army forces,” Shreyas Iyer said, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

For PBKS, Mitchell Owen, Marco Jansen and Azmatullah Omarzai have been named in the Playing XI while Samson comes in for Nitish Rana. Kwena Maphaka was named as a replacement of Jofra Archer.

Sanju Comes Down The Order For Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Sanju Samson has returned to action after successfully recovering from the injury he suffered during action. Questions arose over the Rajasthan Royals' batting order as he usually comes out as an opener. But Samson affirmed that he would be coming down the order and let the 14-year-old keep his position.

“I would love to respect where he (Suryavanshi) is batting. He has played well for us. I will bat down the order,” Samson said during the toss.

The Indian Premier League honoured the Indian Armed Forces as the National Anthem was played at the venue. The action begins at 03:30 PM IST.

Published May 18th 2025, 15:10 IST