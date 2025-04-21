IPL 2025: Sanju Samson's Injury Streak Continues To Mount Trouble, Rajasthan Royals Skipper Set To Miss Crucial RCB Game

Updated April 21st 2025, 18:31 IST
Rajasthan Royals haven't really fared well in IPL 2025. They are currently in the 8th place in the IPL table and will take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the next match.
To make matters far worse, the 2008 IPL champions have received another setback. It is learnt that captain Sanju Samson will not be available for the next game against RCB. Samson suffered a side strain during a match against the Delhi Capitals and missed the last game against the
Lucknow Super Giants.
As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, the franchise issued a statement confirming the player will remain in Jaipur to continue his recovery process. The statement read, "Samson is currently undergoing recovery and will remain at the team's home base (Jaipur) with select RR medical staff.
"As part of his ongoing rehab process, he will not be travelling to Bangalore for the upcoming match against RCB. The team management is monitoring his progress closely and will take a game-by-game approach regarding his return to action."
Also Read: IPL 2025: Virat Kohli Underlines RCB's Success Mantra After PBKS Thrashing: 'We Got The Team We Wanted'
Samson also played the first three matches as an impact player and Riyan Parag deputised in his absence. Parag also led the team in the last match and is expected to be the stand-in skipper until Samson returns to action.
Also Read: Rajasthan Royals Youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi Makes History, Becomes Youngest Ever To Make IPL Debut
Rajasthan are facing a crisis given their underwhelming performance in the IPL 2025 so far. They have secured just two wins and are facing the in-form RCB at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Samson's absence was felt in the last match. Vaibhav Suryavanshi's sparkling start and Yashasvi Jaiswal's fiery knock gave Rajasthan a perfect start, but they went on to lose the match by a narrow two runs. The onus will be on the likes of Dhruv Jurel and Nitish Rana to get the team up and running.
Published April 21st 2025, 18:31 IST