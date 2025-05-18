IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer Battles Injury Scare, Offers Concerning Update After PBKS Defeat RR: 'Have To Go And Check'

Punjab Kings moved closer to the IPL 2025 playoffs with a 10-run win over Rajasthan Royals. PBKS are now 2nd in the IPL points table with 17 points and could finally end their 11-year drought to secure a spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Shreyas Iyer Offers Crucial Injury Update

Under Shreyas Iyer's leadership, Punjab have emerged as one of the powerhouses in IPL 2025. Iyer wasn't retained by KKR after he led them to their third IPL title and Punjab grabbed this opportunity to secure the service of the 30-year-old at the IPL mega auction.

For the first time in IPL 2025, the PBKS captain subbed himself out in the second innings and Harpreet Brar came in his place. Later, it was revealed that the Indian star was carrying an injury and had to play with it during the batting. He scored a gutsy 30 and later he provided an update on his injury.

As quoted by the Indian Express, he said, “The reason is the finger over here. “I don’t know what has happened. Yesterday while practising I got hit, I will have to go and check what is the issue here.”

In Iyer's absence, Shashank Singh led the team and he seemed to have done a good job.

Iyer further added, “I was just passing on the message to all the players to keep a positive body language, you tend to drop and feel the game has gone away from you, but I am proud of every player out there to show that sort of great and bold approach.”

Nehal Wadhera Brilliance Helped Punjab To Post 219 On The Board

Riding on Nehal Wadhera's stunning effort, Punjab piled up 219 runs on the board. Both the openers fell very cheaply while the new recruit Mitchell Owen was dismissed for a duck.