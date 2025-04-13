IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer Showers Praise On Abhishek Sharma After SRH Crush PBKS: 'One Of The Best Knocks I Have Seen In IPL'

Sunrisers Hyderabad scripted a piece of history with their record-breaking win over Punjab Kings. SRH secured an eight wicket win over Punjab and thus notched the second highest successful run chase in IPL history.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Thrashed Punjab Kings To Secure 2nd Win

Batting first Punjab posted a whopping 245 runs on the board. Both openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya looked solid from the first and smashed the Sunrisers bowlers to rack up the highest powerplay score in IPL 2025. Captain Sheryas Iyer wasn't much behind and smashed a 36 ball 82 to wreak havoc at the Sunrisers' home. Harshal Patel removed both Iyer and Glenn Maxwell in the 18th over as the run scoring took a brief break. But Marcus Stoinis had some other plans. The Aussie all rounder hit four consecutive sixes of Mohammed Shami to make life difficult for the home team.

But it was Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head who decided to go from the very first moment. Abhishek brought up his maiden century and the second fastest ever by an Indian in the IPL history.

Shreyas Iyer Praised Abhishek Sharma's Heroics

After the match, Iyer credited Abhishek for his stupendous innings but cited the opener was lucky as his catch was dropped. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said, We could have taken two exceptional catches. He [Abhisek] was a bit lucky as well even though he played an exceptional knock. Catches win you matches and we fell short there."

But the Punjab Kings captain went on to shower praise on the batter.

“When we discussed out there, we thought 230 was a good score. But with the dew coming in, it made the wicket a bit easier. Also credit where due. The way they batted was out of the world. It was one of the best knocks I have seen in the IPL.”