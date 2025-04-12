IPL 2025: Updated Points Table Following Sunrisers Hyderabad's Dominating Eight-Wicket Triumph Over Punjab Kings

IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) sealed a massive eight-wicket triumph over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 27th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, on April 12th, Saturday.

Abhishek Sharma was named the 'Player of the Match' following his blitz 141-run knock from 55 balls at a strike rate of 256.36. The youngster slammed 14 fours and 10 sixes during his time on the crease.

In the first inning, the Punjab Kings showcased a fiery performance. With the help of Shreyas Iyer's 82-run knock from 36 balls, PBKS moved to 245/6. Iyer slammed 6 fours and 6 sixes during his time on the crease. Prabhsimran Singh (42) and Priyansh Arya (36) also played a crucial role for the Kings in the first inning.

It was Harshal Patel who shined with the ball for the Hyderabad-based franchise, picking up four wickets in his four-over spell.

The Sunrisers sailed on Travis Head's (66) and Abhishek Sharma's (141) 171-run opening stand, which made it easier for the hosts to clinch a win in Hyderabad.

In the end, Heinrich Klaasen (21*) and Ishan Kishan (9*) ended the game by scoring the winning runs.

IPL 2025 Updated Points Table

Following the victory, Hyderabad holds the eight place on the IPL 2025 standings with four points and have a net run rate of -1.245. It was SRH's first win in their previous five fixtures. On the other hand, Punjab Kings stand at sixth place on the standings with six points with a net run rate of +0.065. It was Punjab's second defeat in their past five games.

IPL 2025 updated points table. Image: Google (Screengrab)

SRH To Play MI In Their Next IPL 2025 Match