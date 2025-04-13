Travis Head Clears the Air Over Brisk Banter With Aussie Counterparts Glenn Maxwell & Marcus Stoinis During SRH vs PBKS Clash

Travis Head, the Sunrisers Hyderabad's opener, has revealed that his intense confrontation with Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis was merely light-hearted and not at all serious. He went on to say that they want to bring out the best and worst in each other since they know each other so well.

Travis Head Addresses the Contentious Face-Off With His Australia Counterparts

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings clash saw a moment when Australian cricketers had a stern stare-down during an intense cricketing action at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Travis Head had heated eye contact with his Australian counterpart Glenn Maxwell as well as Marcus Stoinis. The situation looked tense as the umpire had to intervene and separate both parties so that the match could go on. The moment certainly caught the attention of the fans as watching two Australian cricketers have a flared-up situation in IPL is not a usual sight. After the match, the SRH opener offered some context on what had happened.

"You bring out the best and the worst in each other when you know them so well, nothing too serious, just a bit of banter," Travis Head revealed at the post-match interaction.

SRH Secure Huge Win Over PBKS

Shreyas Iyer delivered an impressive knock and received adequate support from his teammates as the Punjab Kings batted first against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Iyer scored a captain's knock of 82 from 36 balls, including six boundaries and the same number of sixes. Sharma had a strike rate of 227.77 and held his ground before being dismissed. Opener Priyansh Arya contributed well with a 13-ball 36, and Prabhsimran Singh put in a valiant effort, scoring 42 off 23 deliveries. Nehal Wadhera also performed admirably with a 27-run knock, while Marcus Stoinis kept things under control at the end with an unbeaten 34. Punjab's solid effort helped them score 245 runs.