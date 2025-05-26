IPL 2025- SRH Captain Pat Cummins Regrets Missing Opportnities After Thumping Win Over KKR: 'We Have The Calibre'

Sunrisers Hyderabad have finished IPL 2025 on a positive note with a crushing win over Kolkata Knight Riders. The IPL 2024 runners-up defeated the reigning champions by 110 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Pat Cummins Rued Missing Chances In IPL 2025

SRH amassed a formidable batting unit with the likes of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen, and demonstrated their capability to destroy any bowling lineup last season. But this time they failed to click as a unit, and the opponent teams have exploited their weakness to some major extent. No SRH batter could finish in the top 10 run-getter list, with Klaasen finishing in the 11th position with 487 runs in 11 points, followed by Abhishek Sharma in the 14th position with 439 runs.

SRH skipper Pat Cummins rued the missed chances they had throughout the season.

As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said, “Amazing finish. Lot of things clicked in the last few games. Amazing batting. We have the calibre, but we couldn't play any worse in some parts. Have the team to make the finals most times. It just didn't work out this year. We're gonna get wickets like this where we can max out, but others where we need to graft to 170, which we didn't get right.”

SRH Brutally Thrashed KKR TO Sign Off IPL 2025