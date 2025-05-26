IPL 2025- SRH Captain Pat Cummins Regrets Missing Opportnities After Thumping Win Over KKR: 'We Have The Calibre'

Updated May 26th 2025, 00:35 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad have finished IPL 2025 on a positive note with a crushing win over Kolkata Knight Riders. The IPL 2024 runners-up defeated the reigning champions by 110 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
SRH amassed a formidable batting unit with the likes of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen, and demonstrated their capability to destroy any bowling lineup last season. But this time they failed to click as a unit, and the opponent teams have exploited their weakness to some major extent. No SRH batter could finish in the top 10 run-getter list, with Klaasen finishing in the 11th position with 487 runs in 11 points, followed by Abhishek Sharma in the 14th position with 439 runs.
Also Read: KKR Skipper Ajinkya Rahane Vows To Comeback Stronger In Next Edition Following Sloppy Display In IPL 2025
SRH skipper Pat Cummins rued the missed chances they had throughout the season.
As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said, “Amazing finish. Lot of things clicked in the last few games. Amazing batting. We have the calibre, but we couldn't play any worse in some parts. Have the team to make the finals most times. It just didn't work out this year. We're gonna get wickets like this where we can max out, but others where we need to graft to 170, which we didn't get right.”
Also Read: Fans Vent Anger At MS Dhoni For Delaying IPL Retirement Decision: 'Thala Hints For IPL 2026'
Coming to the match, it was a one-sided SRH batting bandwagon. Klaasen mercilessly heckled the KKR bowlers to bring out another IPL century in just 37 balls. This happened to be the 4th fastest hundred in IPL history and Travis head too tormented KKR with a 40-ball 76. Riding on the duo, SRH posted a staggering 278 runs on the board. KKR never looked in control during the run chase and lost wickets in regular intervals. Manish Pandey , Sunil Narine and Harshit Rana tried to inflict some damage, but it was too late for the defending champions. For SRH, Harsh Dubey, Jaydev Unadkat and Eshan Malinga took three wickets each.
Published May 26th 2025, 00:35 IST