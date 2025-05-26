KKR Skipper Ajinkya Rahane Vows To Comeback Stronger In Next Edition Following Sloppy Display In IPL 2025

IPL 2025: Following Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) thumping 110-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane vowed to come back stronger in the next edition of the cash-rich tournament.

Ajinkya Rahane played a 15-run knock from eight balls at a strike rate of 187.50, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, on Sunday, May 25th.

The defending champions displayed a poor performance in the 18th edition of the IPL, failing to make it into the IPL 2025 Playoffs. KKR ended the 2025 edition of the IPL in the eighth position on the standings with 12 points and have a net run rate of -0.305.

KKR clinched five wins and suffered seven defeats after playing 14 matches in the IPL 2025.

During the match between SRH and KKR, it was Heinrich Klaasen who was named the 'Player of the Match' for his unbeaten 105-run knock from 39 balls. The South African hammered 7 fours and 9 sixes during his time on the crease and had a strike rate of 269.23.

Heinrich Klaasen also etched his name on the record book with his 37-ball century as he hammered the fourth-fastest hundred in the history of the IPL.

KKR Captain Ajinkya Rahane Hopeful To Make A Solid Comeback In IPL 2026

While speaking at the post-match presentation, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane said that the Knights had their moments and were close in three games. He added that the Kolkata-based franchise gave their best in the IPL 2025.

Rahane further added that he has no regrets about KKR's run in the 18th season of the IPL, as all the players gave their best.

"Through the season, we had our moments. Two or three close games, which we didn't play well. We gave our best, in a format like this you have to be switched on always. If we'd taken those moments, we'd have been one or two. No regrets, all gave their best. We'll come back strong next year," Ajinkya Rahane said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Summarizing SRH's Triumph Over KKR

Recapping the match, Klaasen's unbeaten 105-run knock and Travis Head's 76 powered Sunrisers Hyderabad to 278/3 in the first inning.

It was a poor performance from the KKR bowling attack, as they failed to pick wickets at crucial intervals. Sunil Narine led the Knights' bowling attack with his two-wicket haul.

During the run chase, Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowling attack dominated over the Knights in the very first over and bundled out KKR at 168 with two overs remaining, helping SRH clinch a 110-run win over the Knight Riders.

Manish Pandey was the highest run-scorer among his teammates with his 37-run knock from 23 balls at a strike rate of 160.87.