IPL 2025: SRH Elect To Bowl First After Winning Toss vs GT, Gerald Coetzee Replaces Karim Janat In Titans' XI

Updated May 2nd 2025, 19:29 IST
IPL 2025: Fresh off a trip to Maldives, the Sunrisers Hyderabad will be in action against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The visiting side have won the toss and skipper Pat Cummins has elected to bowl first against the hosts. Hyderabad is currently going through a major slump and they would be eager to get back in their winning ways in the must-win clash tonight. Gujarat , on the other hand, would be keen to continue their dominant run in the game.
After winning the toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins chose to bowl first as he believes it would be better while batting in the night time. Given that their playoff chances are hanging by a thread, Cummins remains positive as winning all the matches would give them a chance to make it into the playoffs.
“You never really what you will get. Sometimes it is better to bat at night. We won our first game at CSK's venue. Hopefully the trend continues here as well. If we win all our games, we still have a chance. We haven't quite clicked as a team. Last couple of games, we have done better,” Pat Cummins said at the toss.
Also Read: Kolkata Knight Riders Captain Ajinkya Rahane Sets Goal In IPL 2025, Aims To Reach Playoffs: 'Not Concerned Who’s Winning...'
While no changes have been announced from the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Gujarat Titans have replaced Karin Janat with Gerald Coetzee. The Titans' all-rounder had a forgettable debut when RR's Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed 30 runs off Karim Janat's very first over.
Bringing in Coetzee could give a boost to the Titans' line-up as they are eager to showcase their dominance in the game and rise from the loss they suffered at the hands of the Rajasthan Royals . Both sides will be hungry for the win in the match-up, which begins at 07:30 PM IST.
Published May 2nd 2025, 19:10 IST