IPL 2025: SRH Elect To Bowl First After Winning Toss vs GT, Gerald Coetzee Replaces Karim Janat In Titans' XI

IPL 2025: Fresh off a trip to Maldives, the Sunrisers Hyderabad will be in action against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The visiting side have won the toss and skipper Pat Cummins has elected to bowl first against the hosts. Hyderabad is currently going through a major slump and they would be eager to get back in their winning ways in the must-win clash tonight. Gujarat , on the other hand, would be keen to continue their dominant run in the game.

SRH Opt To Bowl, Eager To Win All Remaining Matches

After winning the toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins chose to bowl first as he believes it would be better while batting in the night time. Given that their playoff chances are hanging by a thread, Cummins remains positive as winning all the matches would give them a chance to make it into the playoffs.

“You never really what you will get. Sometimes it is better to bat at night. We won our first game at CSK's venue. Hopefully the trend continues here as well. If we win all our games, we still have a chance. We haven't quite clicked as a team. Last couple of games, we have done better,” Pat Cummins said at the toss.

Gujarat Titans Incorporate Gerald Coetzee In Playing XI

While no changes have been announced from the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Gujarat Titans have replaced Karin Janat with Gerald Coetzee. The Titans' all-rounder had a forgettable debut when RR's Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed 30 runs off Karim Janat's very first over.