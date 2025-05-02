Kolkata Knight Riders Captain Ajinkya Rahane Sets Goal In IPL 2025, Aims To Reach Playoffs: 'Not Concerned Who’s Winning...'

IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns against Rajasthan Royals in the 53rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on Sunday, May 4th.

The defending champions have been performing poorly in the ongoing season. The Knights won four games and conceded five defeats in their 10 matches so far. KKR hold the seventh place on the IPL 2025 standings with nine points and have a net run rate of +0.271.

We Need To Win All Four Of Our Remaining Games: KKR Captain Ajinkya Rahane

While speaking exclusively on Star Sports Press Room, the KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane said that they are aiming to win their next four matches, so that they can qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

"It’s simple we need to win all four of our remaining games. We’re not thinking about what other teams are doing or how the points table looks. We’ve been in this situation before, so the focus is only on what we can control. If we give our best in every match, qualification will take care of itself," Rahane said.

He added that the Knight Riders' first goal is to reach the playoffs. He added that the defending champions are not concerned with who’s winning or losing in the ongoing season, they are just focusing on themselves.

"Our first goal is to reach the playoffs. The way we played against Delhi as a unit, that’s the kind of performance we want to carry forward. We're not concerned with who’s winning or losing elsewhere we’re staying in our lane,” he added.

Ajinkya Rahane's Stats In IPL 2025