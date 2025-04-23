IPL 2025: SRH & MI Observe A Minute's Silence To Honour Victims Of The Pahalgam Terror Attack | WATCH

IPL 2025: The live broadcast of the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians witnessed both teams showcasing solidarity towards the victims of the unfortunate terror attacks which happened in Kashmir's Pahalgam. The unfortunate incident has rattled the entire country, and players have offered their condolences and prayers to the ones who have lost their family members. Before the SRH vs MI clash, a minute's silence was held, and players from both teams set rivalries aside and stood together to support the victims.

MI & SRH Players Observe A Moment Of Silence In Hyderabad

The terror attacks in Pahalgam have sent chills down all over. Terrorists opened fire from close range on a group of innocent tourists in the Baisaran Valley, spreading fear. The attackers attempted to disrupt the peace and harmony of the Kashmir Valley, which is usually brimming with tourists at this time of the year. Hindu tourists were specifically targeted during the attack, and the TRF, a faction of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group, has claimed responsibility for the incident. At least 26 civilians are believed dead, with several others injured.

Before the action began at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, players and coaches from both the IPL franchises and the match umpires stood together for a moment of silence. A message on the screen behind them mentioned, “Let's All Stand For Peace And Humanity.”

Mumbai Indians Elect To Bowl First vs SRH

The Mumbai Indians won the toss at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, and skipper Hardik Pandya decided to bowl first. He believes the track will benefit them early, which is why they want to bowl. MI made one change, with youngster Vignesh Puthur replacing Ashwani Kumar.