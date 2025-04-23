Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain Pat Cummins Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Expresses Grief For Victims Ahead Of SRH vs MI Clash

IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins condemned the Pahalgam Terror Attack, which took place in the Baisaran meadow in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. Close to 26 unarmed civilians lost their lives in the tragic massacre.

Minutes after the massacre took place in the valley, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was rushed to Srinagar, where he held a high-level meeting with Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and other top officials. Earlier on April 23rd, Home Minister Shah met the families of the victims in Srinagar and expressed grief. Later, he visited the place where the terror attack took place in broad daylight, with other Army officials. In the evening on April 23rd, the Union Minister returned to New Delhi and went straight to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi had to cut short his state visit to Saudi Arabia and returned to the national capital on April 23rd, early morning. PM Modi also skipped the official dinner hosted by Saudi Arabian officials on April 22nd. Currently, the Prime Minister chairs the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS). Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and others are present in the high-level meeting.

ALSO READ: MI Star Rohit Sharma Expresses Grief Over Massacre In Jammu and Kashmir With Two Emojis

The Pahalgam Terror Attack has shaken the nation to its core. Eminent personalities across all fields in the country have condemned the attack. Starting from Bollywood actors to sports personalities have expressed their grief.

ALSO READ: Star Mumbai Indians Batter Rohit Sharma Just 12 Runs Away From Achieving New T20 Milestone

SRH Captain Pat Cummins Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also criticized the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. During the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, all the players observed a moment of silence in solemn remembrance of the victims.

During the toss between SRH and MI, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins expressed grief over the victims of the recent Pahalgam Terrorist Attack and shared his thoughts with their families.

“It has been heartbreaking for us as well, our thoughts are with the victims and their families,” Cummins said at the time of the toss as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Players, Match Officials And commentators Wear Black Armbands To Mark Respect