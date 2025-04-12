IPL 2025, SRH vs PBKS: Who Is Eshan Malinga, Sri Lankan Speedster Making His IPL Debut In Hyderabad

IPL has been a breeding ground for talent from all over the world. This season is also not an exception, as a number of players have already made their debut for various teams. 24-year-old Sri Lankan fast bowler Eshan Malinga has been handed a debut by Sunrisers Hyderabad against the Punjab Kings .

Who Is Eshan Malinga, SRH's New Fast Bowler

SRH acquired Malinga's service for 1.2 crore when he was an uncapped player at the IPL 2025 mega-auction and went on to make his ODI debut for Sri Lanka. He also represented the Paarl Royals for the first time in SA20. Eshan burst into the scene in 2019 when he secured the first position in a fast bowling contest in the island nation and had been a regular for the Sri Lanka A side. he was included in the ODI squad against New Zealand and also found his place in the squad against Australia earlier this year.

The youngster has the ability to swing the new ball, and just like another Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga, Eshan can bowl accurate yorkers in the death. Such an instance was noticed when he crashed Mohammad Haris' stumps with a brilliant yorker in the Emerging Asia Cup Final last year. So far, he has taken four wickets in five ODI matches. Malinga dismissed Prabshsimran Singh to open his account in the IPL.