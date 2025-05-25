IPL 2025, SRH vs KKR: Sunrisers Hyderabad Opt To Bat, Kolkata Knight Riders Aim To Finish Season On A High Note

IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and opted to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 68th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, on Sunday, May 25th.

Both the franchises have made no changes in their playing eleven as they aim to end the season on a high note.

Kolkata Knight Riders - Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (Wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (Wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (C), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga.