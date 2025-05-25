com score card
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • IPL 2025, SRH vs KKR: Sunrisers Hyderabad Opt To Bat, Kolkata Knight Riders Aim To Finish Season On A High Note

Updated May 25th 2025, 19:18 IST

IPL 2025, SRH vs KKR: Sunrisers Hyderabad Opt To Bat, Kolkata Knight Riders Aim To Finish Season On A High Note

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and decided to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 68th IPL 2025 match.

Reported by: Aniket Datta
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Ajinkya Rahane and Pat Cummins
Ajinkya Rahane and Pat Cummins | Image: X/@IPL (Screengrab)

IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and opted to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 68th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, on Sunday, May 25th.

Both the franchises have made no changes in their playing eleven as they aim to end the season on a high note.

Kolkata Knight Riders - Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (Wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (Wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (C), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga.

(This is a breaking story, will be updated soon.)

Published May 25th 2025, 19:18 IST