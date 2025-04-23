Pakistan's Obsession With The IPL Caught Live On Camera, Ramiz Raja's Massive Fault In PSL Attracts Massive Trolling

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has terribly failed in controlling the standards of cricket in their country, yet the board's obsession with the Indian Premier League (IPL) continues to surface on a regular basis. The former Pakistan cricket players and the stakeholders of the PCB have even gone to the extent of saying that PSL is a far more better and competitive league as compared to the IPL.

Interestingly, this time around, the PSL's schedule has coincided with the IPL's schedule, and both the leagues are being played at the same time. The PSL will be played till May 18, whereas the final of the Indian Premier League will be played on May 25, 2025.

Pakistan recently toured New Zealand for a white-ball series, which they ended up losing. Prior to the series, Pakistan had also made a group stage exit from the Champions Trophy. Multan Sultans recently registered the first win of their season after defeating Lahore Qalandars by 33 runs. But more than their win, it was Ramiz Raja's bizarre act that caught everybody's attention.

Ramiz Raja Mistakenly Says IPL During PSL's Award Ceremony

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief, Ramiz Raja, while announcing the reward for taking the best catch of the match, mistakenly uttered IPL instead of PSL. The netizens were quick to take note of it, and the incident went viral on social media. Many internet users also said that the IPL is so big that even the broadcasters of the PSL can't get India's cash-rich league out of their minds.

Interestingly, Ramiz had also served as a broadcaster for the IPL many years ago. This time around, the PSL is being played in the April-May window. The Champions Trophy was held in the month of March, and this helped the Pakistan Cricket Board to shift the PSL during the same time when the IPL is being played.

Here Are The Reactions

India To Play Pakistan Next During T20 World Cup 2026