Lucknow Super Giants' Bowling Attack Suffers Blow! Mayank Yadav Ruled Out Of Remainder Of IPL 2025 With Back Injury

IPL 2025: Just days before the resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) suffered another blow as their star fast bowler Mayank Yadav sustained another back injury, which will force him to miss the remainder matches of the 18th season of the cash-rich tournament.

Mayank Yadav Suffers Another Blow, Set To Miss Remainder IPL 2025 Matches

Mayank Yadav was the one of the three players who were retained by the Lucknow-based franchise but the 22-year-old failed to put up a show in the ongoing season. The fast bowler was retained for a hefty amount of Rs 11 crore before the start of the IPL 2025.

The young pacer was sloppy in the ongoing season as he was mostly out of the 2025 edition due to injury and could play only two games in the 18th season of the IPL, picking up two wickets at an economy rate of 12.50, and has a bowling average of 50.00.

Lucknow Super Giants have named New Zealand seamer Will O'Rourke as the replacement of Mayank. The Super Giants have acquired the Kiwi at an amount of Rs 3 crore.

"Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have roped in New Zealand pacer, William O’Rourke as an injury replacement for Mayank Yadav. Yadav sustained a back injury and is ruled out for the remainder of the season. William O'Rourke will be his replacement at a reserve price of INR 3 crore," IPL wrote in an official statement.

William O'Rourke To Replace Mayank Yadav In LSG Squad

It will be William O'Rourke's first season in the cash-rich tournament. The 23-year-old has played five T20Is for New Zealand, bagging five wickets at an economy rate of 7.15, and has an average of 28.60.