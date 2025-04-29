Shubman Gill Injured? GT Captain Not Taking The Field in Second Innings Raise Eyebrows

RR vs GT, IPL 2025: Is Shubman Gill carrying an injury or a niggle? Well, the Gujarat Titans captain not taking to the field during the second innings has raised eyebrows of fans. Gill is a key member of the Titans set up and if he is set to miss out, then it is going to be catastrophic for the side. Following the eight-wicket loss, Gill was asked the question about his absence in the second innings from the field.

To the question asked by the broadcaster, Gill admitted that he felt a back spasm and hence did not take the field.

‘Felt a little back spasm’

"Felt a little back spasm in my back and we have a game couple of days after this, so the physio didn't want to take a chance. What happened in the previous match - win or lose - we take one game as it is. The next match is at Ahmedabad, we have had a good run there, so hopefully we'll be able to continue that," Gill said at the post-match presentation.

‘They took the game away from us in the powerplay’

"They took the game away from us in the powerplay and credit to them for that. There were a couple of things that we could have done better but it's very easy to sit out and say those things," he also said.

Earlier in the day, Gill was top-class with the bat as he hit a brilliant 50-ball 84 to help the Titans post a mammoth 209 for four. He looked in sublime touch as he hit four sixes and five fours in his innings.