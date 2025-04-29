Shubman Gill Injured? GT Captain Not Taking The Field in Second Innings Raise Eyebrows

Updated April 29th 2025, 09:26 IST
RR vs GT, IPL 2025: Is Shubman Gill carrying an injury or a niggle? Well, the Gujarat Titans captain not taking to the field during the second innings has raised eyebrows of fans. Gill is a key member of the Titans set up and if he is set to miss out, then it is going to be catastrophic for the side. Following the eight-wicket loss, Gill was asked the question about his absence in the second innings from the field.
To the question asked by the broadcaster, Gill admitted that he felt a back spasm and hence did not take the field.
"Felt a little back spasm in my back and we have a game couple of days after this, so the physio didn't want to take a chance. What happened in the previous match - win or lose - we take one game as it is. The next match is at Ahmedabad, we have had a good run there, so hopefully we'll be able to continue that," Gill said at the post-match presentation.
"They took the game away from us in the powerplay and credit to them for that. There were a couple of things that we could have done better but it's very easy to sit out and say those things," he also said.
Earlier in the day, Gill was top-class with the bat as he hit a brilliant 50-ball 84 to help the Titans post a mammoth 209 for four. He looked in sublime touch as he hit four sixes and five fours in his innings.
Gujarat are currently third in the points table. They have played nine matches and won six of them. They look in good form this season.
Published April 29th 2025, 09:19 IST