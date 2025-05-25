IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad Clinch Consolation Win Over Kolkata Knight Riders, End Season On High Note

IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) clinched a dominating 11-run triumph over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 68th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, on Sunday, May 25th.

With the clinical triumph, the Sunrisers ended the 2025 edition of the IPL on a high note. Meanwhile, it was a season to forget for the defending champions.

In the beginning of the game, Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and opted to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders. Pat Cummins' decision did help the Hyderabad-based franchise to put pressure on the Knights.

All-Round Sunrisers Hyderabad Clinch Massive Win Over KKR

Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head opened for SRH and cemented a 92-run partnership. It helped the Sunrisers gain momentum from the start of the game.

Abhishek Sharma played a 32-run knock from 16 balls at a strike rate of 200.00. The youngster slammed 4 fours and 2 sixes. Travis Head scored 76 runs from 40 balls at a strike rate of 190.00. The Aussie batter hammered 6 fours and 6 sixes during his time on the crease.

After the dismissal of the two openers, it was Heinrich Klaasen who took things into his own hands and single-handedly lifted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 278/3. Klaasen stayed unbeaten on the crease in the first inning and scored 105 runs from 39 balls at a strike rate of 269.23. South Africa smashed 7 fours and 9 sixes during his time on the crease.

Heinrich Klaasen's 37-ball century also became the fourth-fastest hundred in the history of the IPL, joining elite alongside Chris Gayle, Yusuf Pathan, and others.

The Knights displayed a sloppy performance with the ball, failing to pick wickets at crucial intervals. Sunil Narine picked up two wickets in his four-over spell and gifted 42 runs at an economy rate of 10.50. Vaibhav Arora also bagged one wicket in his four-over spell.

During the run chase, Kolkata Knight Riders again showcased a poor performance as they struggled against the Hyderabad bowling attack.

KKR batter Manish Pandey was the highest run scorer among his teammates, scoring 37 runs from 23 balls at a strike rate of 160.87.

Sunil Narine (31 runs from 16 balls) and Harshit Rana (34 runs from 21 balls) also played crucial knocks, but it was not enough to help them end the season on a high note.

KKR wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock showcased a sluggish performance after opening for the defending champions. The South African scored just nine runs from 13 balls at a strike rate of 69.23.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling attack was stunning at the Arun Jaitley, bundling out KKR at 168 with two overs remaining.

Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, and Harsh Dubey led the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling attack, with three-wicket haul in their respective spells.

Sunrisers Hyderabad End Season On Sixth Position