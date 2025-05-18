Sarfaraz Khan Commits To Structure and Discipline, Sheds 10kgs Ahead Of England Tour In Pursuit Of Redemption: Reports

Sarfaraz Khan has been putting in the hard yards to improve his skills in the game. The Indian cricketer from Mumbai has managed to cut down in terms of weight and has also been improving his batting skills. The Indian cricketer will be travelling to England soon, and he is getting proper game time and training before the much-anticipated India tour of England.

Sarfaraz Khan Cuts Down 10kg Weight, Works On His Skills

Team India cricketer Sarfaraz Khan is putting all his efforts to hone his skills and fitness ahead of the England tour. The Indian cricketer has been named in the India A squad for the England tour, where they will face the England Lions. Sarfaraz is putting it all in to make every chance count. After failing to get a chance while Down Under in the Border Gavaskar Trophy series, the middle-order batter has been following a disciplined regimen and has been shaping himself in terms of weight to deliver his best performance to date.

After being named in the India A squad, it has been revealed that Sarfaraz Khan has been following a strict diet which consists of boiled vegetables and chicken. The report from India Today also mentioned that the Mumbai-born cricketer has lost ten kg in terms of weight.

Sarfaraz Khan has also been practising twice a day and is working on the deliveries, which are bowled outside the off-stump. His father, Naushad Khan, has been guiding him to fix his limitations and improve his overall skills.

Sarfaraz Named In India A Squad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced a reinforced squad which will face the England Lions. Abhimanyu Easwaran would be leading the side, and notable names like Sarfaraz Khan, Ishan Kishan, Karun Nair and Ruturaj Gaikwad, among more have been named on the side.