Virat Kohli to Lead RCB? 'Injured' Rajat Patidar May be Ruled Out of IPL 2025: REPORT

IPL 2025: Looks like Royal Challengers Bengaluru is set to find themselves in a spot when the Indian Premier League resumes. The Bengaluru-based franchise, who are looking good to make the playoffs, could face problems. Captain Rajat Patidar, who picked up an injury during RCB's game against Chennai Super Kings, could end up missing the remainder of the tournament. For the unversed, RCB are currently second in the points table with eight wins in 11 games.

Patidar May Miss IPL 2025

As per a report in The Indian Express, Patidar would have missed RCB's next two clashes as well if IPL was not suspended. It is also reported in the same article that Patidar, who was in contention for a spot in the India A squad for the tour of England, could end up missing that as well. Reportedly, Patidar has been advised to wear a splint to protect his finger.

Did Kohli Return as RCB Captain?

Virat Kohli, who just retired from Test cricket, has led RCB in the past. If Patidar is completely ruled out, will Kohli return as the captain? This is something fans want and have already started speculating. For the unversed, Kohli is currently the leading run-getter in this season of the IPL with 505 runs in 11 games.