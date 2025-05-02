IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Playoff Dreams On The Edge After 38-Run Defeat To All-Round Gujarat Titans At Ahmedabad

IPL 2025: Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans (GT) sealed a comfortable 38-run triumph over Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 51st match of the Indian Premier League ( IPL ) 2025, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Friday, May 2nd.

Prasidh Krishna won the ‘Player of the Match’ following his two-wicket haul in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 4.80.

Prasidh Krishna Leads GT Bowling Attack To Defend Target

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma opened for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, aiming to chase down the target. The SRH openers had to blitz start, cementing a 49-run opening partnership. However, the GT bowling attack successfully restricted the given target.

The first wicket in the second inning came in the fifth over when Prasidh Krishna removed Head for 20 runs from 16 balls. Abhishek Sharma looked dangerous while chasing, however, the hosts overcame the challenge after Ishant Sharma removed the youngster for 74 runs from 41 balls. He hammered 4 fours and 6 sixes during his time on the crease.

Ishan Kishan continued his poor form in the IPL 2025. He failed to make a mark in Ahmedabad, scoring just 13 runs from 17 balls at a strike rate of 76.47. Gerald Coetzee picked up the 26-year-old's wicket in the 10th over.

It was too late for the South African power hitter Heinrich Klaasen to help his side and make a comeback. Klaasen scored 23 runs from 18 balls at a strike rate of 127.78. Prasidh Krishna dismissed the SRH wicketkeeper-batter in the 16th over.

After losing four wickets, the Hyderabad-based franchise lost their hope of making a comeback win in the game. It was Mohammed Siraj who bagged two consecutive wickets and gave GT the upper hand in the game. Siraj removed Aniket Verma and Kamindu Mendis in the 17th over,

Before the start of the 18th over, SRH needed 76 runs from 18 balls to win the game. It was impossible for the Sunrisers to chase it down, but Nitish Kumar Reddy and Pat Cummins continued batting.

Gujarat Titans were penalised before the start of the 19th over as they were behind the over-rate. The hosts had to bring an extra fielder inside the circle.

More drama unfolded in the final over. Ishant Sharma delivered two balls in the final over. Following that, he got injured and left the field limping.

Sai Kishore replaced the veteran Indian fast bowler and finished the game by successfully restricting the target. Nitish and Pat stayed unbeaten on the but their crucial partnership went in vain, as Gujarat Titans sealed a 38-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna led the GT bowling attack with their two-wicket hauls in their respective spells. Ishant Sharma and Gerald Coetzee also bagged one wicket each in their respective spells.

Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler's Fiery Knock Powered Gujarat Titans To 224/6

In the first inning, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill opened for Gujarat Titans and gave a kickstart to the hosts by cementing an 87-run opening partnership. Sudharsan scored 48 runs from 23 balls at a strike rate of 208.70. Meanwhile, Shubman played a 76-run knock from 38 balls at a strike rate of 200.00.

The opening partnership was broken after Sudharsan was dismissed by Zeeshan Ansari in the seventh over. Following that, Jos Buttler came on the crease and continued solidifying a partnership with Gill to dominate over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Gill and Buttler's 62-run partnership was broken in the 13th over after a run out from Harshal Patel. Washington Sundar replaced Gill on the crease.

The third dismissal in the first inning came in the 19th over, when Pat Cummins removed Jos Buttler from the crease for 64 runs from 37 balls at a strike rate of 172.97. The Englishman hammered three fours and four sixes during his time on the pitch.

At the end, Shahrukh Khan (6*) stayed unbeaten on the crease and powered Gujarat Titans to 224/6 in the first inning.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad were sluggish with their bowling attack as they failed to pick up early wickets and gain an upper hand over the Titans. Jaydev Unadkat was the top performer for Rajasthan following his three-wicket haul in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 8.80.