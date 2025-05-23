IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad Secure Grand Finish In Lucknow, Defeat Royal Challengers Bengaluru By 42 Runs

Pat Cummins & Jaydev Unadkat celebrate the dismissal of Jitesh Sharma during the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium | Image: AP Photo

IPL 2025: The Sunrisers Hyderabad have demonstrated all-around brilliance, putting the Royal Challengers Bengaluru under pressure. Despite a strong start, the Pat Cummins-led side looked incredible in Lucknow, rattling the RCB batting lineup. SRH defeated RCB by 42 runs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Defeat Royal Challengers Bengaluru By 42 Runs

A thrilling partnership from Virat Kohli and Phil Salt started things hot for RCB. However, Kohli missed out on his half-century as he was dismissed at 43 runs. The Englishman scored a 32-ball 62 before being caught out. Mayank Agarwal was taken down at 11, while stand-in skipper Jitesh Sharma was dismissed at 24. Impact Player Rajat Patidat also did not last long after being in the midst of a horrible mix-up and eventually ran out.

Romario Shepherd was dismissed for a duck after being caught and bowled by Eshan Malinga. Even Tim David faltered after just one run. Krunal Pandya toppled his wicket, causing a hit wicket dismissal, while the Hyderabad skipper bowled Bhuvneshwar Kumar out.

In the end, Harshal Patel took the winning dismissal by taking down Yash Dayal. RCB was restricted at 189 runs, as SRH secured a grand finish over an already-qualified side in the IPL 2025 season.

Skipper pat Cummins delivered a clinical outing with the ball by picking a three-wicket haul. Youngster Eshan Malinga scalped two wickets while Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey and Nitish Reddy picked up a wicket each to take down RCB entirely.

SRH Looked Dominant Over RCB From The Get-Go

The Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled off a firm start with Abhishek Sharma and the returning Travis Head delivering a sound performance in the power-play. While they were dismissed early, Abhishek scored 34 while Head put up 17 runs on the scoreboard. Ishan Kishan came in hot with an unbeaten 94 off 48, which included seven boundaries, five sixes and a strike rate of 195.83.

Heinrich Klaasen and Aniket Verma kept the momentum going as they scored 24 and 26 runs, respectively. After that, the batters did not withstand for long as Nitish Reddy fell at four while Abhinav Manohar was taken down at 13. Skipper Pat Cummins stood unbeaten at 13 as SRH reached 231 runs.