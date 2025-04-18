Pat Cummins Dropping IPL 2025 Season Midway? SRH Skipper's Wife Ignites Curiosity With Airport Photos

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins sparked a frenzy after the Australian cricketer was seen at the airport with his family. With packed luggage alongside him, it may look like the skipper is heading back to his homeland. The pictures have sparked a frenzy among the fans on whether the Hyderabad skipper is heading back home with his wife and kid after the team's recent loss at the hands of the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025.

Pat Cummins' Wife Sparks Intrigue Amid SRH's Woeful IPL 2025 Season

The Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad have been in a sluggish form lately as they have lost four consecutive matches before defeating the Punjab Kings and then went on to lose against the Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium. But the fans are more intrigued after his recent photos from the airport with packed luggage.

Pat Cummins' wife Rebecca, shared a couple of images on the social media platform Instagram, where the Cummins couple could be seen at the airport on Friday. Mrs. Cummins shared two images — One of them featured The Australian skipper with multiple big items of baggage, and one of themselves — at the airport.

"Goodbye India, we have loved visiting this beautiful country," Cummins’ wife Rebecca wrote in the image on Instagram Stories, speaking considerable buzz over social media on whether he cut his season short and returned to Australia with his family as he had several over-packed luggage.

Did Pat Cummins Travel Back To Australia?

There could be a lot of confusion among the fans as Pat Cummins was spotted at the Airport and possibly exiting the country in the middle of the IPL 2025 season. However, there is a chance that he could be dropping off his family. Whether he accompanied them to Australia is unknown, as there is no such update from the IPL, franchise or the Australian captain.