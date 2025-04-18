'Wasn't The Easiest Of Wicket': Captain Pat Cummins Blames Wankhede Pitch After SRH's Disappointing Loss To Mumbai Indians

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians (MI) sealed a four-wicket triumph over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League's (IPL) 33rd match of the tournament at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Thursday, April 17th.

Mumbai Indians' Will Jacks was named the 'Player of the Match' following his all-round performance in the game. He picked up two wickets in his three-over spell and gave 14 runs at an economy rate of 4.70. During the run chase, the Englishman scored 36 runs from 26 balls at a strike rate of 138.46. Jacks hammered 3 fours and 2 sixes during his time on the crease. His knock came to an end in the 15th over after Pat Cummins dismissed him.

While speaking at the post-match presentation, Pat Cummins said that Wankhede Stadium's pitch was not the easiest of wickets. The Australian said that it was a tricky wicket in Mumbai.

“Wasn't the easiest of wicket, 160 was a few short. It was a tricky wicket, cutters were gripping. They shut down a lot of our scoring areas. I thought we had all bases covered, 160 you feel a little bit short, I thought we gave it a good crack with the ball. We thought we needed wickets, had plenty of death bowling in Eshan, Harshal and myself. Needed just an over or two, so we have it to the veggie [Rahul Chahar]. Got to play well away from home to make the finals, unfortunately not clicked yet,” Cummins said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.