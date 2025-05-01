IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Walks Down Memory Lane, Opens Up On Mumbai Indians Debut: 'Barely Slept The Night Before'

Mumbai Indians have roared back to form with five consecutive wins in IPL 2025. The five-time IPL champions have shrugged off their initial concerns and have been on a roll.

Mumbai have peaked at the right time, and with Chennai Super Kings out of the IPL playoffs race, Hardik Pandya's chances of lifting the team's sixth IPL title have only brightened. Suryakumar Yadav has been a vital cog in MI's plans this time. He even led the franchise in the first match, as Hardik missed the first match as he was banned due to a slow over rate.

Suryakumar Yadav Recalls His IPL Debut For Mumbai Indians

Suryakumar made his debut for the Mumbai Indians in 2012. He played only a single match for the franchise and didn't have the desired outing as he was dismissed for a duck. On JioHotstar’s special show, The Suryakumar Yadav Experience, the Indian T20 captain opened up on his IPL debut experience.

As quoted by News18, he said, “I barely slept the night before my debut for Mumbai Indians – went to bed around 4 or 5 in the morning. There was so much excitement. Playing for a franchise brings a different kind of buzz. I was just enjoying the moment, thinking about stepping onto the field for warm-up and as soon as I did, I was already sweating. It felt really good."

Can Mumbai Indians Make It To The Playoffs?