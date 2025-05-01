Rahul Dravid Addresses Rajasthan Royals' Underwhelming Performance In IPL 2025 Season, Believes 'We Have The Team To Win'

IPL 2025: Rahul Dravid, the Rajasthan Royals' head coach, believes the franchise has the team to win despite the team being in a slump this season. The former Indian cricketer added they are focusing on the long term and the players they have retained are considerably younger. But he is not using their long-term approach as an excuse for this year's lackluster form Additionally, Dravid backs the young stars as good cricketers who can win the tournament.

Rahul Dravid Wholeheartedly Backs RR Despite Lean Form

Rajasthan Royals are not having a great time. The franchise has come under fire after losing several games where they could have won. The Sanju Samson-led side has suffered five consecutive wins before picking up a win against GT in their preceding encounter. Unlike the previous season, the Royals haven't been effective this time. Despite their setbacks, Rahul Dravid believes they have the squad that can win the IPL, even this year.

"I still believe that we had the team to win or we have the team to win, even this year. Results haven't gone our way. It's not that we are only focusing on the long term. Yes, you also have to keep one eye on the long term and you have to recognize that some of the Indian players that we have retained or we had the opportunity to retain are slightly more younger Indian players.

"But we believe that they were good enough to actually do well and actually win the tournament this year as well. So, I wouldn't use the excuse of thinking about the long term as a reason for us not being so high in the table this year," Rahul Dravid said at the Star Sports Press Room.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Gave RR A Reason To Rejoice

After losing five consecutive matches in IPL 2025, Rajasthan Royals roared back in the game when they blocked horns against the Gujarat Titans. At the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi announced his arrival in the big leagues with a record-breaking ton. The whirlwind innings by Suryavanshi turned heads as the youngest IPL player showed up and showed out with his power-packed attacking skills and gave GT a tough time.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal formed a clinical partnership to propel the Rajasthan Royals towards a win. RR achieved the target in 15.4 overs, and the 14-year-old's 101-run knock will be remembered for a long time.