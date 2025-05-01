'Need To Keep Evolving': Stephen Fleming Gives Blunt Verdict On Matheesha Pathirana's Struggles After CSK's IPL 2025 Exit

IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings have been eliminated from the eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. This is the first time that the MS Dhoni-led side wouldn't feature in two back-to-back playoffs. Chennai might have fancied their chances of going through the playoffs at one point in time, but the game against the Punjab Kings was the final nail in their coffin, which has now knocked them out of IPL 2025.

Chennai's intent with the bat was questioned throughout the tournament. Though their bowling performed well in bits and pieces at various stages of the tournament, CSK getting knocked out of IPL 2025 is a complete team failure. People have been speculating that this might be the end of MS Dhoni as a player in the cash-rich league, but nobody can really know what goes on in the mind of the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman.

Stephen Fleming Defends Matheesha Pathirana

Chennai Super Kings had pinned their hopes on the young Sri Lankan pacer who has performed decently for the past three years. But this time around, Pathirana has registered an economy of over 10 in IPL 2025 and hasn't quite lived up to his own reputation.

"I think it's been pretty well documented that there was a bit of an action change. But I think he's pretty much back to where he was, just in terms of the height of his arm on a reasonably consistent basis. We can certainly see a trend in the way batsmen are playing against him. Tactically, what he needs to do to keep evolving. Batsmen need to keep evolving. Bowlers need to keep evolving," said the Chennai Head Coach after the Punjab Kings vs. Chennai Super Kings clash.

Chennai Eye Redemption In IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings will now have to regroup and rethink their plans for the next season. Dewald Brevis, who has been in impeccable form this season, might be retained by the five-time champions.