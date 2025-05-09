IPL 2025 Suspended Indefinitely Due to India-Pakistan Military Conflict: BCCI Official

IPL 2025: In what would come as a big setback for cricket lovers, the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League has been suspended indefinitely. A Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the news on Friday after the escalation from both nations on Thursday. The BCCI official told the news agency that it does not look good to continue with the IPL when the country is under threat.

"It does not look nice that cricket goes on while the country is at war," a BCCI official told a news agency, confirming the suspension of the league, which was to wind up on May 25 in Kolkata.

"BCCI wants to stand with the nation at this time and thus suspends IPL 2025 with immediate effect.