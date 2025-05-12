BCCI Announces Resumption Of IPL 2025 Season: Action To Resume From May 17, Six Venues Finalised For Remaining Matches

IPL 2025 is all set to resume on May 17, the BCCI has announced. The tournament was suspended due to the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan, and the match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings was called off in Dharamsala.

IPL 2025 To Be Resumed On May 17

The IPL final was supposed to be held on May 26 and will now take place on June 3. The remaining 17 matches will be played in Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Jaipur, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. BCCI hasn't announced the venues for the IPL playoffs yet.

An Official IPL statement read, “The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is pleased to announce the resumption of the TATA IPL 2025. After extensive consultations with government and security agencies, and with all the key stakeholders, the Board has decided to proceed with the remainder of the season. A total of 17 matches will be played across 6 venues, starting May 17, 2025, and culminating in the final on June 3, 2025. The revised schedule includes two double-headers, which will be played on two Sundays.”

IPL 2025 Playoffs Schedule

Qualifier 1 – May 29

Eliminator – May 30

Qualifier 2 – June 1

Final – June 3