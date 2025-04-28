Is KKR Missing Gautam Gambhir In IPL 2025? Harshit Rana Makes Major 'Aura' Admission Ahead of Delhi Capitals Game

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Delhi Capitals in a must-win clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The defending champions have entered the urgency zone and need to win all of their remaining matches to stay in the hunt for an IPL playoff spot.

Harshit Rana Opens Up On Gautam Gambhir's Influence

Ajinkya Rahane's side has fared very poorly and has won just three matches so far. Their last match against the Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens was washed out due to heavy rain. KKR brought in some big names from the auction, with the likes of Spencer Johnson, Quinton de Kock and venkatesh Iyer.

Harshit Rana has also been a key player for KKR since the last season and was retained for IPL 2025. The Indian fast bowler has already picked up 11 wickets so far and is expected to feature against Delhi. On being asked about Gambhir's influence in the KKR dressing room last year, Rana said the Indian head coach has an aura.

As quoted by ESPN, he said, "I wasn't talking about anything personal. But you also know, he has an aura in the way he carries the team forward. I was just talking about that."

Rana debuted for India in all three formats last year and replaced Jasprit Bumrah in the Champions Trophy.

KKR Have Endured A Poor IPL 2025

KKR retained the core of their IPL 2024 winning squad, but that hasn't really benefited them. Sunil Narine has had a decent outing so far, while captain Ajinkya Rahane has been impressive with the bat. The trio of Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh and Andre Russell continue haven't performed and if KKR are to set the ball rolling, they need to start contributing to the team.