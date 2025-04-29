R Ashwin Revisits Iconic Virat Kohli Innings At Melbourne Against Pakistan in 2022 T20 WC: 'He Was Possessed'

Updated April 29th 2025, 13:34 IST
The Virat Kohli phenomenon has bailed out India on numerous occasions. The 36-year-old stands to be India's most prolific match-winner across all formats.
One of Virat's most standout performances was a 53-ball 82 against Pakistan at Melbourne in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. The Men In Green posted a formidable 159 runs on the board and the famed Indian batting lineup had an early collapse. Captain Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Suryakumar Yadav departed early, leaving Indian reeling at 31/4.
Kohli stitched a 113-run partnership with Hardik Pandya and did the impossible as India defeated their archrivals once again in an ICC event. It was Ravichandran Ashwin who hit the winning runs, and the former off-spinner now recalled Virat's influence in the match.
On the “Mike Testing 123” Podcast with Mike Hussey, Ashwin said, “(When I walked in) Virat was possessed. Like, I just looked him in the eye. And I asked him just one question. I said, is it like gripping? Because I wanted to go inside out, over cover or something. Because the field was in. The wicket’s good, it is in Australia. Going through the line is easier. Or I can just dink him over the head. And we can run a two or something. That’s all I wanted from him. And he was like, extra cover was actually a bit too much. I just wanted to dink him over there. Or just get bat on ball. The worst case was, at least get this to a super over and not get out.”
India went on to lose to England in the semifinal, and the Three Lions defeated Pakistan in the final to lift their maiden T20 World Cup title. Virat's innings in Melbourne is regarded as one of the finest in modern history. The former Indian captain ended his long title drought last year when India were crowned the T20 World Cup champions on the West Indies soil.
