IPL 2025: Pacer Trent Boult Showcases Strong Batting Prowess During MI Training Session, Pulls Off An MS Dhoni-Inspired Shot

Trent Boult, Mumbai Indians' Left-arm quick bowler, got into some action with the bat ahead of the team's match-up against SRH. During the Mumbai Indians' training camp at the Wankhede Stadium, Boult got into some action with the bat, and he looked good from the get-go. The left-arm fast bowler was effective with the bat and also impressed himself after pulling off an MS Dhoni-like shot in the nets.

Trent Boult Impresses With The Bat During MI's Training Session

The Mumbai Indians have endured tough times as they compete in the IPL 2025 season. The five-time IPL champions are at the number seven spot after picking just two wins in recent memory. Their previous win gave them a major confidence boost after securing a thriller win against the Delhi Capitals and ended their undefeated streak. Mumbai will be up for a challenge when they face off against Hyderabad.

In a video shared by the Mumbai Indians on 'X' [Formerly Twitter], Trent Boult could be seen all padded up and facing some throw-downs in the nets at the Wankhede Stadium. The former Blackcaps cricketer smacked some big shots and also hit some unusual hits while batting. Boult hit a shot towards long on and was impressed with that shot and exclaimed, "Wow! That's Like Dhoni."

Mumbai Indians' Biggest Challenge Will Take Place In Wankhede

Mumbai Indians' win against the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium was an epic thriller, with the visitors finishing the game after three consecutive run-outs. But the Hardik Pandya-led side's biggest challenge is yet to happen when they are in action in Mumbai. Expect an action-packed game when two batter-heavy sides will lock horns on the tracks of Wankhede.