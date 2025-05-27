IPL 2025: Troubling Signs for LSG Before Clinical RCB Encounter! Rishabh Pant Spotted Limping With A Strapped Knee

IPL 2025: In a major development, the Lucknow Super Giants may have run into a problem with skipper Rishabh Pant after he was seen limping with his knee strapped at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. This could be a severe problem for the franchise as Pant may have to sit out from the action if his knees trouble him. LSG is set to compete in their final league-stage clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Lucknow, and it is a pivotal match-up for the visiting side.

Rishabh Pant Seen Limping With A Strapped Knee

Rishabh Pant has had one of the most underwhelming campaigns in his IPL career. He failed to showcase potential with the bat and failed to stand out. Even though LSG had a suitable campaign with strong performance from certain players, Rishabh was the most expensive cricketer as he could not deliver up to his hefty price tag. However, Pant isn't stopping by and intends to complete the league stage. But the stumper has seemingly suffered an injury before their last IPL 2025 match-up.

In a video circulating on social media platform 'X', Lucknow Super Giants' skipper Rishabh Pant could be seen limping as he walked towards the fans who had come to meet him. The wicketkeeper-batter looked in pain as he had a limp while walking towards them.

Image: Screengrab/X/@RcbianOfficial

Despite the difficulties, the LSG skipper made sure to oblige most of the fans' requests, as they took pictures and got their memorabilia signed by the vice-captain for Team India in Test cricket.

IPL's Final League-Stage Clash Clinical For RCB

The final league-stage match between LSG and RCB is crucial for the visiting side as it would determine their position in the IPL 2025 Playoffs. Given that Punjab Kings have already sealed a Q1 spot and Mumbai Indians have made it to the eliminator, the race to be in the top two is vital for the Rajat Patidar-led side.