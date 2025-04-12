sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 12th 2025, 23:43 IST

IPL 2025: Updated List Of Highest Run Scorers And Top Wicket Takers After SRH Crush PBKS

Sunrisers Hyderabad crushed Punjab Kings by eight wickets to secure the 2nd successful run chases in the IPL history.

Reported by: Anirban Sarkar
Sunrisers Hyderabad secured a brilliant victory over Punjab Kings to bring up their second win in IPL 2025. Abhishek Sharma's maiden IPL century helped SRH to complete the second-highest run chase in IPL history.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Crush Punjab Kings To Secure 2nd Win

Earlier, Punjab set the tone of the match with the highest power-play score in IPL 2025. Both Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya blasted all the balls to boundaries as Punjab threatened to break all the records. Shreyasiyer joined the party and smashed a 36-ball 86 comprised of 6 sixes and 6 fours.

Punjab would have crossed the 250 mark hurdle, but it was Harshal Patel who stop-gapped the run chase with the wickets on Iyer and Glenn Maxwell in the 18th over. Marcus Stoinis added a late humiliation as he smashed Mohammed Shami for 4 consecutive sixes in the penultimate over.

Sunrisers had their plans set and Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head decided to go all guns blazing on the batting fi]friendly surface in Hyderabad. They forged a brilliant 171-run partnership, which almost sealed the match. Abhishek Sharma wreaked havoc as he became the second centurion this season from SRH after Ishan Kishan. The youngster fell just nine short of 150, and then Heinrich Klaasen added the finishing touch with a blistering 14 ball 21 to end the match.

IPL 2025 Top Run Scorers

  • Nicholas Pooran (Lucknow Super Giants): 349 runs in 6 matches at a strike rate of 215.43
  • Sai Sudharsan: (Gujarat Titans): 329 runs in 6 matches at a strike rate of 151.61
  • Mitchell Marsh: (Lucknow Super Giants): 265 runs in 5 matches at a strike rate of 180.27

IPL 2025 Top Wicket Takers

  • Noor Ahmad (Chennai Super Kings): 12 wickets in 6 matches
  • Shardul Thakur (Lucknow Super Giants): 11 wickets in 6 matches
  • Prasidh Krishna (Gujarat Titans): 10 wickets in 6 matches

Published April 12th 2025, 23:43 IST