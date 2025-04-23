IPL 2025: Updated Points Table After Delhi Capitals' Grand Win Over Lucknow Super Giants By 8 Wickets

Match 40 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season is done and dusted, and the Delhi Capitals have successfully stamped their dominance over the Lucknow Super Giants. The reverse fixture saw KL Rahul and Axar Patel showcase their brilliance against the Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants. The IPL 2025 Points Table underwent a noticeable change as the Capitals continued to dominate with their all-around brilliance. Check out the updated IPL 2025 Points Table after DC's grand win over LSG by eight wickets at the Ekana Cricket Ground.

Updated IPL 2025 Points Table After DC Defeat LSG

After Delhi Capitals' win over the Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets, DC remains at the number two spot with 12 points on the points table. They have six wins and two losses in the eight games they have played and have an NRR of +0.657. On the other hand, the Lucknow Super Giants are at the number five spot with ten points. In the nine matches they have played, LSG have won five and lost four of their fixtures. They have an NRR of -0.054.

Image: Google (Screengrab)

The Gujarat Titans are currently the leaders of the points table, while the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings are in the third and fourth spots, respectively. Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad are at the sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth spots. Chennai Super Kings are at the bottom of the table.

Capitals Defeat Super Giants At Ekana, Secure An Eight-Wicket Win

The Lucknow Super Giants started strong with a blistering partnership from Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh. Markram secured 52 runs, while Marsh scored 45 runs to give LSG a good start. Ayush Badoni also brought some fire with his batting with a 21-ball 36, and Miller's 14 helped the Super Giants reach 159 at the loss of six wickets. For the Capitals, Mukesh Kumar had a spectacular time with a four-wicket haul while Starc and Chameera picked up a wicket each.