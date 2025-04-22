IPL 2025: LSG Captain Rishabh Pant Admits Harsh Reality After DC Loss: Can't Make Excuses But Have To Learn

Updated April 23rd 2025, 00:02 IST
Delhi Capitals brightened their playoff hopes with another clinical eight-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants . The win leaves DC with 12 points and they are
Delhi won the toss and decided to bowl first in Lucknow. Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh put up a good partnership and put up a strong partnership to oversee a good powerplay. But Dushmantha Chameera provides a much-needed breakthrough and from there the visitors didn't hold back. Abdul Samad wasted another opportunity as Mukesh Kumar cleaned him up. Ayush Badoni's small cameo of 36 off 21 provided LSG some breathing space as they crossed the 150 run mark. Pant decided to arrive at number seven, but Mukesh dismissed him for a duck.
After the match, Pant rued the missed opportunities and stated that they were 20 runs short.
As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo he said,"We were 20 runs short, toss played a huge part, whoever is bowling first gets a lot of help from the wicket .. we just couldn't get it away. It always happens in Lucknow, wicket becomes better in the second innings, that's how it goes, we can't make excuses but have to learn from it.
Ishan Porel showcased another valiant innings with his with his first half century of IPL 2025. The youngster forged a brilliant partnership with KL Rahul to navigate through the middle overs. Rahul brought up his third fifty of this campaign and he with the assistance of captain Axar Patel finished the match with ease. The star India batter wasn't retained by LSG after IPL 2024 and joined the Capitals for a whopping 14 crores at the mega auction.
