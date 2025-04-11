IPL 2025: Updated Points Table After KKR's Dominating 8-Wicket Victory Over Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clinched a dominating triumph over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 25th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, April 11th.

Sunil Narine was named the 'Player of the Match' after his all-round performance in the high-voltage match. Narine led the KKR bowling attack with his three-wicket haul. He gave just 13 runs in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 3.20. The Caribbean also smashed 44 runs from 18 balls at a strike rate of 244.44. He slammed 2 fours and five sixes during his time on the crease. Narine's knock came to an end in the 8th over when Noor Ahmad removed him from the crease.

The KKR bowling attack showcased a magnificent performance and successfully restricted the Super Kings to 103/9 after the end of the first inning.

Apart from Narine's three-wicket haul, Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy picked up two wickets in their respective spells. While Vaibhav Arora and Moeen Ali bagged one wicket each.

During the run chase, Quinton de Kock (23) and Sunil Narine (44) cemented an opening partnership of 46 runs and gave a kickstart to the Knights, After the dismissal of the two openers, Ajinkya Rahane (20*) and Rinku Singh (15*) stayed unbeaten on the crease and scored the winning runs against CSK.

IPL 2025 Updated Points Table

Following the victory, the Knight Riders stand in the third place on the IPL 2025 standings with six points with +0.803. After playing six matches in the 18th season of the IPL, KKR won three matches and conceded three defeats.

On the other hand, CSK hold the ninth place on the IPL 2025 table with just two points and have a net run rate of -1.554. The Super Kings are having a poor run in the ongoing edition of the tournament, they have failed to clinch a win in their past five matches.

IPL 2025 updated points table. Image: Google (Screengrab)

KKR Willl Face PBKS In Their Next Match