IPL 2025: Updated Points Table After Kolkata Knight Riders' Thriller One-Run victory Over Rajasthan Royals At Eden Gardens

IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clinched a thriller one-run victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 53rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on Sunday, May 4th.

Andre Russell was named the 'Player of the Match' following his stupendous unbeaten 57-run knock from 25 balls at a strike rate of 228.00. The Caribbean power-hitter hammered four fours and six sixes during his time on the crease.

It was Russell and Angkrish Raghuvanshi's (44) knock that helped the Kolkata Knight Riders to 206/4 in the first inning.

The Rajasthan bowling attack displayed a sloppy performance. Akash Madhwal failed to pick up a single wicket and gifted 50 runs in his three-over spell.

During the run chase, Riyan Parag played a captain's knock. He played a 95-run knock from 45 balls at a strike rate of 211.11. The 23-year-old hammered six fours and eight sixes during his time on the crease.

In the end, Shubham Dubey gave his best to chase down the target. But Vaibhav Arora's stunning spell restricted the target. Dubey stayed unbeaten on the crease and played a 25-run knock from 14 balls at a strike rate of 178.57.

Updated IPL 2025 Points Table

Following the win, Kolkata Knight Riders moved to sixth place on the IPL 2025 standings with 11 points and have a net run rate of +0.249. In their previous five matches, KKR conceded two defeats and clinched two wins. KKR won five matches and suffered five defeats in the tournament so far.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals stand in the eighth place on the IPL 2025 standings with six points and have a net run rate of -0.718. They have conceded four defeats in their past five games.

Updated IPL 2025 Points Table. Image: Google (Screengrab)

KKR Will Take On CSK In Their Next Match