IPL 2025: Updated Points Table After Lucknow Super Giants' Two-Run Thriller Win Over Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) clinched a thriller two-run win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 36th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, on Saturday, April 19th.

LSG fast bowler Avesh Khan was named the 'Player of the Match' after his brilliance in the final over of the second inning. The 28-year-old also bagged three wickets in his four-over spell and gifted 37 runs at an economy rate of 9.20.

In the first inning, Aiden Markram (66) and Ayush Badoni (50) showcased a stupendous performance and helped the Super Giants propel to 180/5.

Wanindu Hasaranga led the Rajasthan Royals bowling attack with his two-wicket haul in his four-over spell. Apart from Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, and Tushar Deshpande took one wicket each in their respective spells.

During the run chase, Yashasvi Jaiswal (74) and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (34) cemented an 85-run opening partnership to give a kickstart to the hosts. However, RR failed to gain momentum in the match following their dismissal. In the end, Riyan Parag's (39) crucial knock helped RR to come closer to the target, but they bowed down in front of Avesh Khan's brilliance. In the end, LSG clinched a two-run triumph over RR on April 19th.

Updated IPL 2025 Points Table

Following the win, LSG hold the fourth place on the IPL 2025 standings with 10 points and have a net run rate of +0.088. The Super Giants have won five matches so far and have conceded three defeats in the ongoing season. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals stand in the eighth position on the standings with four points and have a net run rate of -0.633. The Royals have won just two games as of now and have conceded six defeats in the IPL 2025.

LSG To Play DC In Their Upcoming IPL 2025 Fixture