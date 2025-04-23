IPL 2025: Updated Points Table After Mumbai Indians' Comfortable 7-Wicket Win Over Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians (MI) displayed a stupendous performance and clinched a seven-wicket triumph over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 41st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Mumbai Indians fast bowler Trent Boult was named the 'Player of the Match' following his brilliant four-wicket haul. Boult gave just 26 runs in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 6.50.

Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians won the toss and decided to bowl against Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad.

MI Dominates Over SRH In IPL 2025

The Sunrisers showcased a sluggish performance in the game, losing quick wickets in the powerplay, which gave an early advantage to the Mumbai Indians. However, Heinrich Klaasen (71) and Abhinav Manohar's (43) partnership gave the hosts oxygen to breathe and propelled them to 143/8 in the first inning.

Trent Boult led the Mumbai bowling attack with his four-wicket haul. Deepak Chahar also picked up two wickets in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 3.00.

During the run chase, Mumbai Indians sailed through Rohit Sharma's 70-run knock from 46 balls at a strike rate of 152.17. The 'Hitman' hammered eight fours and three sixes during his time on the crease.

In the end, Suryakumar Yadav's cameo powered the Mumbai-based franchise to clinch an easy seven-wicket win over Sunrisers. Suryakumar played an unbeaten 40-run knock from 19 balls at a strike rate of 210.53. He smashed 5 fours and 2 sixes.

It was a poor display from Hyderabad's bowling attack as well, as they failed to pick wickets at crucial intervals.

Updated IPL 2025 Points Table

Following the win, Mumbai Indians made their way into the top four. MI hold the third place on IPL 2025 standings with 10 points and have a net run rate of +0.673. The Hardik Pandya-led side won five matches and conceded four defeats in the tournament so far.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad stand in the ninth place on the standings with four points and have a net run rate of -1.361. They have clinched just two wins and suffered six defeats.

Updated IPL 2025 points table. Image: Google (Screengrab)