IPL 2025: Updated Points Table After Mumbai Indians' Four-Wicket Triumph Over Sunrisers Hyderabad

MI and SRH players after the match in IPL 2025 | Image: ANI

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians (MI) sealed a four-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 33rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Thursday, April 17th.

Abhishek Sharma (40) and Heinrich Klaasen (37) were the only batters for the Sunrisers as they propelled SRH to 162/5 in the first inning.

Will Jacks led the MI bowling attack with his two-wicket haul from his three-over spell.

During the run chase, Will Jacks (36) again shone with the bat, and cemented a solid partnership with Suryakumar Yadav (26) in the middle overs. Ryan Rickelton (31) was the second-highest run-scorer for the MI while chasing the given target.

Tilak Varma (21*) and Mitchell Santner (0*) stayed unbeaten on the crease and cruised MI to a four-wicket win against SRH.

Pat Cummins led the SRH bowling attack with three wickets in his four-over spell, but it was not enough to help the Hyderabad-based franchise seal a win.

IPL 2025 Updated Points Table

Following the triumph, the Mumbai Indians stand in the seventh place on the IPL 2025 standings with six points and have a net run rate of +0.239. MI have won three matches and conceded four defeats in the tournament so far.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad hold the ninth place on the table with four points and have a net run rate of -1.217. It has been a horrendous season for the Pat Cummins-led side; they have won two games and suffered five defeats in the 18th edition of the IPL.

IPL 2025 updated points table after MI's win over SRH. Image: Google (Screengrab)

MI Will Face CSK In Their Next IPL 2025 Fixture