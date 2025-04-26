IPL 2025: Updated Points Table After Sunrisers Hyderabad Demolish MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings

Sunrisers Hyderabad handed Chennai Super Kings their 7th defeat at the Chepauk stadium in IPL 2025. Pat Cummins' side picked up a five wicket win against MS Dhoni 's side to breathe life into their underwhelming IPL 2025 campaign.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Thrashed CSK's IPL Playoff Hopes

Dewald Brevis stamped his authority on his CSK debut as the former Mumbai Indians batter looked sharp throughout his stay at the crease. Earlier, Ayush Mhatre threatened to take the game away from the visitors by launching an assault on the SRH bowlers. His 30 off 19 balls set up the stage and Brevis utilised the situation.

The South African international was at his best and launched 4 huge sixes before getting dismissed on 42. The CSK middle order fell like a pack of cards as the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube and MS Dhoni failed to capitalise on the platform created by Brevis.

The home side managed to provide an early breakthrough as Abhishek Sharma returned to the pavilion very quickly. Travis Head too didn't stand much long, followed by Heinrich Klaasen, as CSK bowlers took charge. But Ishan Kishan set the tone with his no-nonsense hitting prowess. The star southpaw took advantage of some sloppy CSK bowling and got the scoreboard ticking with a valuable 34 of 44 balls.

Kamindu Mendis thyen kept his cool and sealed the chase with a 22-ball 32.

Updated IPL Points Table After Sunrisers Hyderabad Defeated Chennai Super Kings

CSK's hopes for an IPL playoff spot have further diminished. But they still can mathematically qualify for the next stage. They are currently at the bottom of the points table with 4 points, while Sunrisers Hyderabad have been elevated to the 8th place with 6 points in their kitty.