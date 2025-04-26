Shocking Details Emerge In The Gautam Gambhir Threat Email Saga, Cops Nab Youngster For Threatening India Head Coach

The Delhi Police have shared a key update on the Gautam Gambhir email threat case, as they have made a big breakthrough. The law enforcement authorities have identified a youngster who has been involved in sending threats to the former BJP MP and current India coach. Central District Police have apprehended the individual for a detailed interrogation. The individual is a 21-year-old engineering student from Gujarat, and further investigation is also underway.

Delhi Police Apprehend Youngster In Gautam Gambhir Email Threst Case

On Wednesday, Gautam Gambhir approached the Delhi Police to file a formal complaint after he received two threatening emails from 'ISIS Kashmir'. The head coach has sought action to be taken, requesting additional security for his family. An FIR has been filed over the situation, and measures to safeguard the former cricketer's family were made.

"In connection with the threat e-mail to cricketer Gautam Gambhir, the individual who sent the mail has been identified as 21 year old Jigneshsinh Parmar hailing from Gujarat. He has been caught by Central District Police team and interrogated in detail. He is an engineering student whose family has claimed he is suffering from mental health issues. Further investigation is in progress," the Delhi Police said, as quoted by ANI.

Gambhir Had Condemned The Pahalgam Attacks

Gautam Gambhir received the threatening messages after sharing his thoughts on the Pahalgam Terrorist Attack. He had paid condolences for the families of the deceased and wanted action for the ones who were responsible for the attack.