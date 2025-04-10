IPL 2025: Updated Points Table Following Delhi Capitals' Thumping 6-Wicket Win Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals (DC) continued to maintain their unbeaten streak in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 after a six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on Thursday, April 10th.

KL Rahul was named the 'Player of the Match' after his magnificent 93-run knock from 53 balls at a strike rate of 175.47. The DC wicketkeeper-batter stayed unbeaten on the crease and smashed 7 fours and 6 sixes to clinch a win for the Delhi-based franchise. However, Rahul was unlucky to miss his fifth IPL century by just seven runs.

During the run chase, the visitors struggled and lost three wickets. However, the 111-run partnership between Tristan Stubbs (38*) and KL Rahul (93*) helped the Capitals to maintain dominance over the Royal Challengers.

The 32-year-old's unbeaten 93-run-knock is the second highest individual score for the Capitals against RCB. The first was Quinton de Kock's 108-run knock back in 2016 season.

With the loss against Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru scripted an unwanted record at their home stadium. With 45 defeats at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, the Bengaluru-based franchise suffered the most loses at a venue in the IPL history. Delhi hold the second place on the chart with 44 defeats at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Updated IPL 2025 Points Table After DC's Win Over RCB

Following the win, Delhi is the only franchise to stay unbeaten in the ongoing 18th season of the cash-rich tournament. DC hold the second place on the IPL 2025 standings with eight points and have a net run rate of +1.278.

Meanwhile, RCB who had a stunning start to the IPL 2025, conceded their second loss of the edition. Bengaluru hold the third place on the IPL 2025 table just below DC, with six points and have a net run rate of +0.539.

IPL 2025 updated points table after DC's win over RCB. Image: Google (Screengrab)

DC To Face MI In Their Next IPL 2025 Match