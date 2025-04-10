KL Rahul Pulls Off A Fairy Tale Ending As Delhi Capitals Remain Unconquered, Defeat RCB By 6 Wickets At Chinnaswamy

IPL 2025: Indian Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul stamped his authority on his homecoming at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru as he led the Delhi Capitals towards a comprehensive win. The Capitals have displayed grit after losing out on crucial wickets in the beginning. KL stood like a wall and did not let RCB's bowling attack breach their momentum. DC have defeated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets to remain undefeated in the IPL 2025 season so far.

KL Rahul Finishes Off In Style, DC Remain Undefeated In IPL 2025

The Delhi Capitals looked in all kinds of trouble after their top order severely collapsed against RCB's bowling attack. Faf du Plessis, who made his return, fell at just two runs. The high-firing Jake Fraser-McGurk also failed to score after being dismissed at seven runs. Abhishek Porel failed to stand up as an Impact player as he was also dismissed at seven.

That is when the RCB's biggest nightmare of the night came forward, as KL Rahul pulled off a stunning 53-ball 93. With seven boundaries, six maximums and a strike rate of 175.47, the wicketkeeper-batter stood strong as he batted with intent. Skipper Axar Patel was also dismissed at 15 runs. Tristan Stubbs forged a clinical partnership with Rahul as he scored 38 off 23 to keep things rolling for DC. In the end, KL pulled off a match-winning six to seal the win.

In terms of bowling, RCB secured massive breakthroughs after picking up three wickets in the powerplay. Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up two scalps, while Yash Dayal and Suyash Sharma picked up a wicket each at Chhinaswamy. A drizzle also happened in Bengaluru, but that did not stop the play.

RCB Fall At Home!

Opener Phil Salt gave them a blazing start as Virat Kohli partnered with him to score 50+ runs in under three overs. However, a miscalculation by Virat Kohli cost Salt his wicket via run out. Kohli also fell at 22, and Devdutt Padikkal lost his wicket at just one. Skipper Rajat Patidar scored 25, and Tim David gave some finishing touches. However, RCB were restricted to 163 at the loss of seven wickets.