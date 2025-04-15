IPL 2025: Updated Points Table Following Punjab Kings' Thrilling 16-Run Victory Over Kolkata Knight Riders

IPL 2025: Punjab Kings (PBKS) clinched a magnificent 16-run triumph over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 31st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, on Tuesday, April 15th.

Yuzvendra Chahal was named the 'Player of the Match' following his stupendous performance in the second inning. Chahal picked up four wickets in his four-over spell and gifted just 28 runs at an economy rate of 7.00.

In the first inning, Prabhsimran Singh (30) and Priyansh Arya (22) helped Punjab Kings put 111 runs on the scoreboard. Apart from Prabhsimran and Priyansh, no other PBKS batter could perform in the game.

Harshit Rana's three-wicket haul led the KKR bowling attack in the first inning. The Knights showcased a stunning performance with the ball. Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine also picked up two wickets each in their respective spells.

During the run chase, KKR's batting lineup had no depth to chase the 112-run target. It was a disappointing performance from the defending champions while chasing. Angkrish Raghuvanshi (37), Ajinkya Rahane (17), and Andre Russell (17) were the only top run-getters for the Knights.

Yuzvendra Chahal led the Punjab Kings' bowling attack with his four-wicket haul. Meanwhile, Marco Jansen also bagged three wickets in his four-over spell. Punjab has etched its name on the record books following the win as the Shreyas Iyer-led side defended the lowest score ever in IPL history.

IPL 2025 Updated Points Table After PBKS' Win Over KKR

Punjab Kings have now clinched four victories in their previous six games. Punjab hold the fourth place on the IPL 2025 standings with eight points and have a net run rate of +0.172. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders stand in the sixth place on the IPL 2025 table with six points and have a net run rate of +0.547. The defending champions had a disappointing start to the season, they have won just three matches in the previous seven fixtures.

Punjab Kings Will Face RCB In Their Upcoming IPL 2025 Fixture